Allen BOE: Voters only need to send back one absentee ballot request form

As the election in November grows closer, you may have noticed multiple request forms for an absentee ballot coming in the mail.
The Allen County Board of Elections says that Ohioans may receive a copy of a request form from several different senders, including political parties or the Secretary of State's office.
While more than one of these forms might come in the mail, registered voters do not have to fill out multiple copies.
"If you’ve already sent one, then you don’t need to send another one," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County BOE. "If there’s something missing on that application, we will send you a letter letting you know that information is missing, with a new form for you to fill out."
You can also drop off a request form at the board of elections or into the dropbox outside. The forms are due back by October 27th.