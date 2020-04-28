Allen Co. Board of Elections pleased with new location

This year, the Allen County Board of Elections operated at a new location on the first floor of the court of appeals building, and with it, a new election.
The Allen County Board of Elections director, Kathy Meyer, says the new location worked great for this year's primary. Although voters were confused following the changes to the election season due to COVID-19, she says they are very pleased with how everything turned out.
Meyer explains, "I think it helped the voters having that entrance to the front of the building and right off the street. the dropbox that we put in helped tremendously. people didn’t have to come into the office to talk to us, they could drop off their mail and their ballots into that dropbox.”
Tuesday's results are all unofficial and provisional ballots will be counted in the next ten days.