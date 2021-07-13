Allen Co. Commissioners appreciate opportunity that Senate Bill 52 will give them when it comes to Alternative Energy in the county

With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signing Senate Bill 52 on Monday, local government will soon have a say in whether renewable energy projects can build in their communities.
The bill becomes law in 90 days allowing county commissioners across the state to determine the location that a solar farm, wind farm, or any other renewable energy project can locate in the county. Allen County Commissioners say they will take that time to develop an overall land-use plan to be prepared.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “Where are we with that ground, with that property, with that area to understand that. It’s a balancing act and we appreciate that, and this is an ability that has been afforded to us and we’re going to do everything we can to understand it and not make any decisions or a knee-jerk reaction basis and work with our other elected officials.”
Senate Bill 52 also puts a commissioner and trustee on the Ohio Power Siting Board to allow local government input to be heard.