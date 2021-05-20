Allen Co. Commissioners working to establish what American Rescue Plan dollars can be used for

Ohio is scheduled to get a $12 billion cut of the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act that will be shared with counties and cities throughout the state.
Allen County Commissioners expect to receive $19 million and are preparing how to handle that money. On Thursday, resolutions were passed that established an American Rescue Act Fund and established Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy as the authorized representative to receive those funds. The next step is figuring out how the money can be used.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “What we’re very cautious about is really speaking to what we’re going to use those dollars for. For the simple fact that we have 150 pages and it’s murky. The last thing that you want to do is make any commitment or go down a path of any project that you’re not able to do. And on the flip side of that, you want to stay away from creating anything new that is not able to be sustained.”
Noonan says they will continue to study the plan to make decisions that are the right fit for Allen County.