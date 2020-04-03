Media Release from the COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Team: Today, the COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Team announced that the fund has raised $51,100 (as of April 1, 2020) to assist Greater Lima’s response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
“We are humbled by the incredible response of our community,” said Derek Stemen, President & CEO of the United Way of Greater Lima. “While these are definitely challenging times, we are proving that we can accomplish anything together.”
“Our community will rise above the challenges we face with the COVID-19 health threat,” said Sharetta Smith, City of Lima Chief of Staff. “By staying connected, residents, health care providers, the philanthropic community, nonprofits, and businesses alike can each do their part to ensure we stop the spread of this virus and help those affected.”
The goal of the COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Team is to provide funding resources to community-based organizations that serve individuals who are disproportionately impacted by the virus and its economic consequences.
“As the COVID-19 public health crisis continues, we know we don’t have the resources to help everyone, said Darrelle Lloyd, Allen County Public Health. “But we can do something, and, in doing so, set an example of community spirit and provide some hope”.
“In times of crisis, coordination is vital and valued in getting critical resources to communities most impacted. We are grateful to the philanthropic leadership of our community working quickly and collectively to support those most impacted” added Travis Fillmore, Allen County EMA Assistant Director.
The COVID-19 Community Response and Relief Fund has identified 8 initiatives for the first round of funding, covering missions ranging from food aid to housing assistance to pharmacy discounts and center around efforts to support the health, education, and financial stability needs faced by the community as a result of the coronavirus. The identified needs include:
Health ($22,010)
• $3,870- 1,800 bottles and 10-3 gallon containers of hand sanitizer to nonprofit agencies, hospitals, and first responders
• $6,000- Funds for quarantining homeless/displaced affected by COVID-19
• $5,000- Funds for quarantining first responders affected by COVID-19
• $6,760- 32,500 pounds (8 food distributions) for families in the community
• $380- 96 cases of water for first responders and community volunteers
Education
• Free- Provided NFL Character Playbook resource to children in our community
Financial Stability ($2,000)
• Free- Provided pharmacy discounts through FamilyWize partnership
• $2,000- Investment in local businesses & restaurants through the purchase of gift cards for individuals in need
Working with the Allen County Health Department, Allen County Emergency Management, the City of Lima, and their coalition of agency partners, The United Way of Greater Lima reviews requests from community based organizations and works together with those organizations to make funding and resources available to individuals that face economic uncertainty as a result of the current health crisis. Funding is ongoing, and agencies may apply by visiting http://www.unitedwaylima.org/communityrelief/.