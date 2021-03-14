Allen Co. Crime Stoppers looking for information on Feb. 25th Kohls break-in

Allen County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for a break-in at Kohls. On February 25th, the Allen County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the store around 4:30 am when the alarm went off. They found a window broken out at the front of the building. Security footage captured these images of the suspects coming into the building. Employees noticed that $26,000 worth of jewelry, perfume, and cologne was missing.
Deputies found footprints leading away from the store and they tracked them for over a half-mile crossing over creeks and fields before finding a black bag with the missing items. Crime Stoppers is looking for tips that could lead to the arrest of this individual. If you know something about the crime or this suspect you are asked to call 419-229-STOP (7867).