Allen Co. Fair Board getting plans finalized for the junior fair

The Allen County Fair Board is working on finalizing plans for the fair that will start less than three weeks.
The last board meeting they voted to hold only a junior fair and the only people that could attend are family members of the exhibitors. The fair board voted Monday night to adopt the mask-wearing policy set by Governor Mike DeWine’s office, which requires mask if people are indoors and if people cannot safely socially distance while they are outside. Plus, other decisions will be coming soon.
“A lot of information will be coming out this week pertaining to our fair schedule for the junior fair,” says Bob Fricke, the Allen County, “Getting that information out to our social media, website, to our local media, so a lot of details. Everybody is inching how we are going to do it, so that information will be coming quickly.”
The board also sent out emails to the food vendors about the change in plans and around a dozen said they are still interested in coming to the fair.