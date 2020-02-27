Allen Co. Juvenile Detention Center's medical services to be provide by Mercy Health Physicians Lima

The Allen County Juvenile Detention Center is getting new medical services for those detained in the facility.
On Thursday, commissioners approving legislation for an agreement with Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and Mercy Health Physicians Lima. The previous medical doctor retired at the end of the year and the new partnership with Mercy Health will provide additional services for the youth in their care.
Probate and Juvenile Court Administrator Berlin Carroll says it’s a win-win situation. “Not only will they be overseeing the health care of residents in the facility, they will also be providing healthcare-related programming, activities, and education for the youth as well. They’ll be making sure that our medical facilities and equipment is top-notch, state of the art and that we’re really bringing best practices services to the residents that are detained there.”
Carroll says Mercy Health is also going to incorporate their residency program into the medical services. The Juvenile Detention Center is required by law to provide medical services to their clients and each child must be seen by a physician within 7 days of incarceration.