One of the men charged with shooting a BB gun at Temple Beth Israel nearly a year ago has taken a plea deal.

Allen Co. man pleads guilty to charges related to shooting BB gun at Jewish temple

31-year-old Jesse Gibson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging and as part of the plea deal, the felony counts of vandalism and desecration were dropped. He will be sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court at the end of January. Police believe Gibson and Anthony Berry were involved in vandalizing the Lima synagogue with a BB gun as well as cars, a home, and a school in Shawnee Township in February of 2019. Berry was sentenced to community service and jail time last fall which was suspended.

