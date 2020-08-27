Allen Co. Probate Court closed on August 28th

The Allen County Probate court will be closed on Friday, August 28th, so they can move to their new location.
Probate will be moving from the courthouse into the juvenile court building on Wardhill Avenue. The Allen County Juvenile Detention Center moved out of that building and into their new location last year, opening up the space to combine the probate and the juvenile courts in the same building. Both are overseen by Judge Glenn Derryberry.
This move is part of the Allen County Commissioner's long-term capital improvement plan and the additional space needed for paternity, custody, and child support cases. The probate court will be open to the public at their new location on Monday, August 31st.