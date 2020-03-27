Media Releases from Allen County Public Health:
On March 22, 2020 the Director of the Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring all Ohioans to stay in their homes, unless they are doing work or activities considered “essential”. Even essential work should be done from home whenever possible, and Employers should make sure they have rationale explaining why they are an essential business and can stay open. Examples of essential work are outlined in the order, and include (for the complete list please refer to the full order at coronavirus.ohio.gov):
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Media
- First amendment protected speech
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial and insurance institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Supplies to work from home
- Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations
- Transportation
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Critical labor union functions
- Hotel and motels
- Funeral Services
Businesses that are essential and still operating must also comply with Item #18 of the Director’s Stay at Home Order by providing a Safe Work Space for their employees.
Required measures include:
- Designate six-foot distances for social distancing. Designating with signage, tape or by other means six-foot spacing for employees and customers in line to maintain appropriate distance
- Hand sanitizer and sanitizing products. Having hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers.
- Separate operating hours for vulnerable populations. Implementing separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers; and
- Online remote access. Posting online whether a facility is open and how best to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely.
The order is meant to allow essential services to continue while keeping the most people possible in their homes. This will help slow the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible, and help keep Ohioans safe. All the Governor’s and the Ohio Department of Health’s orders are located at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Media release on Allen County Public Health on Essential Businesses
Allen County Public Health is receiving calls from concerned employees and community members regarding businesses that are remaining open during the Ohio Stay at Home Order. Many businesses are considered essential and are permitted to maintain operations during the order. However, any business or organization that is operating must comply with Social Distancing Requirements and other measures to protect the health of employees and the community.
Employers must:
a) Allow as many employees as possible to work from home.
b) Actively encourage sick employees to stay at home and not return to work until they are free of fever, without medication for 72 hours and at least 7 days have passed since illness began. Do not require health care provider documentation from employees, due to the medical surge predicted.
c) Ensure sick leave policies are current and ask employees to not come to work if they have symptoms or are staying at home to care for ill children or other family members.
d) Separate employees with respiratory illness and send them home immediately.
e) Reinforce key messages – STAY AT HOME WHEN SICK, USE COUGH OR SNEEZE ETIQUETTE, PRACTICE HAND HYGIENE. Provide protection supplies – SOAP AND WARM WATER, SANITARY HAND DRYING FACILITIES, HAND SANITIZER, TISSUES AND NO TOUCH DISPOSAL RECEPTICALS, for use by employees.
f) Frequently perform enhanced environmental cleaning of commonly touched surfaces at workstations, countertops, railings, door handles and knobs. Provide disposable sanitizing wipes to use on these surfaces by your employees.
g) Implement social distancing requirements: Maintaining at least six-foot distancing from other individuals, separate operating hours for vulnerable populations, and providing online and remote access about how to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely.