Allen Co. Sheriff and Perry 1st responders hold 5th National Night Out

PERRY TWP, OH (WLIO) - At the Allen County Fairgrounds, the sheriff's office and the Perry Township police, fire, and EMS were out in full force for their 5th National Night Out. There was free food and activities for the kids.
Along with making connections with the residents, Sheriff Matt Treglia says the night is for people to come out and see all their different programs and have some fun.
"We actually have the horses here, the Mounted Posse, the motorcycles," says Sheriff Treglia. "Everything that we have to offer at the Allen County Sheriff's office, that belongs to the residents of Allen County is here for you to see. Come out and visit with the cops and have a great time."
With the help of Anytime Fitness, around 130 runners laced up their shoes to take part in the Allen County Dare 5K. The money raised will help them continue spreading their message of making good decisions to Allen County students.