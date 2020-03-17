Allen Co. Sheriff's Department releases Spencerville shooting victim name

New details tonight on the woman who died from a gunshot wound in her home in Spencerville late Sunday night.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office revealed the woman was 39-year old Kristie Hayhurst. She was living in the home where the incident happened with 51-year old Donald Leach. He's been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently being held at the Allen County Jail.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office, Spencerville Police, and EMT services arrived at the home in Spencerville Sunday night.
Hayhurst was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead after arriving. It was determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The case remains under investigation.
MEDIA RELEASE (Follow up) (457 Charles St. Spencerville, Ohio 45887): The name of the deceased person is Kristie Lynn Hayhurst (D.O.B. 6-20-1980) Kristie resided at the residence where the incident occurred. Currently, Donald James Leach, who resided with Kristie, is being held at the Allen County Jail, on the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. It has been determined that Kristie died from a single gunshot wound to her head. The investigation is on-going at this time and the current criminal charge is subject to change as the investigation progresses.
Suspect: Donald James Leach
4-19-1968
W/M 6’ 296lbs Blue / Brown
457 Charles St. Spencerville, Ohio 45887
*Booking Photo Attached