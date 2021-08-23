Allen Co. Sheriff's Office continuing to watch for disruptive behavior at the fair

Those with the sheriff's office continue to watch for disruptive behavior at the Allen County Fair after an incident on Saturday night.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office says a series of complaints were made against groups of people ages 14 to 20 and physical actions against officers eventually led to the arrest of 19-year old Kyshawn Lee Newell. While Newell was being walked out, a crowd of people followed deputies and were harassing them to have the suspect released. That's when a deputy sprayed pepper spray into the crowd as he walked off.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that it's not a normal situation for officers to be surrounded like this.
"At that point, the deputies and park rangers are really putting themselves at risk, and they can use every possibility at that point to do anything they have to to keep themselves safe," said Treglia.
Treglia added that they have been working with the fair staff and are holding a no-tolerance policy to disruptive behavior on the fairgrounds.