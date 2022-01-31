Allen Commissioners give State of the County Address to Lima Rotary

The Allen County Commissioners give a little insight into the ins and out of running the largest populated county in West Central Ohio.
During the Lima Rotary meeting, the board of commissioners gave a State of the County Address. They talked about where the county funding comes from for the general fund and where it is spent. Plus, they talked about the number of properties the county owns and maintains. The commissioners are also looking at ways to spend around 18 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding has specific rules on how it can be spent, and the board is trying to find the best way to get some projects done with the one-time-only federal funds.
“We have some different project that we have in mind. Last week we started some workgroups to discuss those more in-depth. Then we will reconvene with the finding of those groups and decide what direction we want to move with the rescue money,” says Commissioner Brian Winegardner. “There are some projects that we should get started here in the next couple of months.”
The commissioners also started talking about going after a Brownfield grant to help pay to tear down the former Allen County Home. The building was built back in the late 1950s and the commissioners have tried numerous times to auction the property off in the past with no takers. The talks have just started and no timetable has been set for demolition.
