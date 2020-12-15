Allen County 2021 draft budget firmed up and ready to be presented

After several months of meetings and crunching the numbers, Allen County Commissioners have firmed up the budget for next year.
In a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic, it has been touch and go for local governments concerning funding and how to budget for 2021. Some things have increased such as healthcare costs, but Allen County officials say they will be close to the 29-point 7-million-dollar revised budget of this year. They don’t know what 2021 will bring but after this year’s twists and turns they plan to remain on solid ground.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds. “It has been a challenging year. There’s been an ebb and flow. You look at the first couple of months and then when March hit and COVID brought projections of reduced dollars. But we’ve got a good team here in Allen County that we were able to prepare ourselves for this storm and we worked together to get to where we are today. 2020 was a challenge but we were successful.”
Commissioners will be meeting with department heads and elected officials Friday to share the 2021 draft budget and answer any questions. The budget, by law, can’t be approved until after January 1st.