Allen County 4-H youth facing different preparations for condensed fair

As the Allen County Fair approaches, those involved in 4-H are finding the preparation very different this year.
One of the 4-H educators says the health plan for the junior fair to go on was approved on Monday. So, a lot is coming together last minute. As for the youth getting ready to show off their projects, they have new concerns. They've been practicing showing their animals with masks on and dealing with the different reactions from their animals. Also with the limiting of crowds, some aren't getting as much support getting their animals ready as they have in the past.
"So, I think right now a lot of them are--they're kind of mixed emotions," Kelly Coble said. "Like, they're excited that we are moving forward, but kind of disappointed in a way that not the same amount of crowds or the same people that usually come and support them can be there this year."
The fair begins Friday and runs through Aug. 29. You can watch the competitions on the 4-H Facebook page.