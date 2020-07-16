Allen County Agriculture Hall of Fame inducts two new members

Thursday night, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce held its eighth annual Agriculture Hall of Fame induction for two people who showed excellence in their work.
Sam Blythe and Lloyd Smith were honored Thursday evening as the 22nd and 23rd members of the Agriculture Hall of Fame in Allen County. Both have passed on, but their legacies continue to impact the community.
Blythe was a full-time farmer in Spencerville for most of his seven decades of life. His successful farm still runs today in the hands of the next generation.
Smith was a Vocational Agriculture teacher at Delphos for 23 years before becoming the Vice President of Peoples National Bank in charge of Ag production and loans.
For someone to become a hall of famer, the Agri-Business Committee collects, evaluates, and scores nominations.
“My ag-business committee, when I sent these applications out to them with a score sheet, they were just so impressed by the depth of excellence and experiences and dedication that these men represented," explains Beth Seibert, the Agri-Business Chairman of Lima/Allen Co. Chamber of Commerce. She continues, "That they pretty much unanimously said to me, ‘We don’t think this is worth filling out a score sheet. These two men clearly deserve this honor.’”
Both inductee’s families were present for the ceremony, and their children accepted the awards on their behalf.