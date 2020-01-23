Allen County and City of Lima reach renewal agreement for Allen County Building Department

Allen County Commissioners authorized the renewal of a service agreement with the City of Lima regarding the Allen County Building Department.
It was a rocky start last April when the Allen County Building Department was being formed and commissioners were choosing who to run it. They chose the City of Lima and have been pleased with what they have been seeing. The addition of online submissions and video inspections are now being used and commissioners believe that is positive for the county when it comes to development.
Commission President Cory Noonan had this to say, “The speed of business is critical and their commitment and our commitment with what they are doing is evident. We encourage folks to continue to tell us what we’re doing good, what the building department is doing good and maybe any tweaks that may happen.”
The agreement still needs approval from Lima City Council and the Mayors Signature. That is scheduled to happen at Monday night's meeting.