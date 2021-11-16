Allen County Auditor's Office receives clean audit award for the third year in a row

The Allen County Auditor’s Office being recognized by the state for a third time.
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber presenting Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy with the Auditor of State’s Award for a clean financial audit. Fewer than 600 of the 6,000 local governments and school districts that are audited yearly get a clean report which means Allen County is in the top 10%. To make the list and get the award is a great success.
State Auditor Keith Faber says, “Well, they essentially have clean books and records. They have to have a clean audit with no deficiencies, anything like that is going to kick them out of this list.”
Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy adds, “It’s absolutely a team effort. If one of the departments isn’t caught up on their paperwork or doesn’t follow the letter of the law to the “T” then the whole county fails at the audit level.”
The Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation, better known as the Land Bank, also recognized for their clean audit.