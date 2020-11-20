Allen County Auto Title Department decorates offices to keep Halloween tradition alive

If you stopped by the Allen County Auto Title Department, you were probably greeted by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
No, you did not take a wrong turn on Elizabeth Street and arrived at Disney Land. Employees at the department were dressed up in order to honor a yearly tradition.
Every Halloween, the Allen County Auto Title Department decorates their offices to celebrate the special holiday. Due to the pandemic, this year's display had to be delayed until they were sure they can continue the tradition with safety in mind.
This year's theme was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Employees were dressed as Snow White, The Evil Queen, and of course, the seven Dwarfs.
"We really liked the thought of an enchanted forest, so we went with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," said Bretta Roush. "We just want to put some smiles on our customers' faces."