Allen County Bar Association hears updates about possible public defender's office

The Allen County Bar Association held their monthly meeting on Friday at The Met with a commissioner as the guest speaker.

The Met was filled with local attorneys eager to hear from Cory Noonan about updates to the county government. One of the biggest issues that were talked about was the need for a public defenders' office. Noonan says that it’s a matter of cost and funding that is holding them back.

“We did raise our hourly rate to see if that would help," says Noonan. "We’re still examining that, but the other option is doing a full time where we actually go out and hire those attorneys to have a full-time office.”

He says that the most important thing to him is that Allen County is able to provide people that are in need of representation with the proper attorneys.

 

