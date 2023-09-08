Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force Count begins soon and volunteers are needed

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Twice a year you will see individuals out in parks, in neighborhoods, and in the downtown area with clipboards taking count of what they see.
It's time for the fall Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force Count. The count is done to provide data on how residents are using the region's infrastructure, such as crosswalks, bike lanes, and paths, to get future funding for bike and pedestrian safety.
"Taking this data, comparing it to our crash data looking at the variances and the trends over time to see where people are using our system and where the accidents are happening in our system. We want to encourage people to be safe and healthy while they are out there using our active transportation system throughout our county," stated Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County.
The count begins Monday, September 11th, and runs through the 17th. If you would like to volunteer, contact Josh Unterbrink at 419-303-3387 or you can email him at junterbrink@activateallencounty.com.