Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds Reverse Parade

A popular event to bring attention to Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was put on Tuesday afternoon.
Last year was the first time the “Reverse Parade” was put on by the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a way for kids and families to get out of the house and safely mingle with others in the community during the pandemic. The event was so popular that they brought it back for a second year, with perfect weather. People with developmental disabilities and their families drove through the parade route receiving treats from employees, along with many community organizations and businesses.
Theresa Schnipke, the Superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities said, “It means a lot because they also want to give back to the community. It means that they value what we do, they also want to help publicize whatever it is they do in the community, so whether it is Johnny Appleseed, or it’s Sara’s Sweets, or Proctor and Gamble, they also want to join in on our celebration and publicize what they do and help the community.”
On Thursday, a special proclamation will be given by the Allen County Commissioners as this is the 35th anniversary of celebrating developmental disabilities in March.
