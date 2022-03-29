Allen County Board of Disabilities holds annual partnership luncheon

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities took the time to recognize 8 individuals and one business for their support and dedication to those with disabilities that the board serves. Superintendent Teresa Schnipke gave the 2021 annual report giving highlights about how they served more children than ever before in the early intervention program with 348 and those in Employment and Transition hit an all-time high of 145 people in competitive employment. The Marimor Legacy Park and Playground were completed and the biggest change in 2021 was the collaboration with the Allen County Educational Service Center.
Allen County Board of DD Superintendent Teresa Schnipke explains, “At the beginning of ’21 we realized we both had needs. They had a need for space to educate children with severe needs and we had a retiring director of education. So, we spent the last year figuring out how we could educate together within the Marimor school building and as we opened the school year they educate, do the teaching, and then we provide the ancillary services in the building to support the public schools and the Allen County ESC.”
Those attending were led in a group activity by several of the Marimor students and their dance moves to start the program. They are instructed by Lyn Mulcahy, owner of Lyn’s Academy of Dance.
