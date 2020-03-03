We're only two weeks away from the primary election, but you still have time to get your vote in before then. The Allen County Board of Elections says a little more than 600 people have already taken advantage of early voting in Allen County.
If you have already voted for a Democratic presidential candidate who has dropped out, you will not be able to change your vote. But if you haven't already voted, you can still stop by the Allen County Board of Elections. Their new location is on the first floor. If you're out of town you will have until 2 p.m. on March 16 to cast your vote. The Allen County Board of Elections director believes early voting can help you stay ahead of the game.
“Come in and vote and get it out of the way,” said Kathy Meyer. “If they’re going to be leaving town, if they’re going to Florida - wherever they’re going or visiting they have it done and out of the way.”
The Allen Board of Elections is also currently looking for poll workers. If you are interested, you can call 419-223-8530.
Also If you're looking to cast your vote early, the board of elections will be open a little later next week. Next week it will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will also be open the next two Saturdays and Sundays before the election.