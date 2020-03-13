Allen County Board of Elections is in need of poll workers

Allen County Board of Elections is looking for new poll workers, and the Ohio Department of Health wants everyone to know that the polls are just as safe as any other public space.
Although the polls will remain open through the coronavirus concerns, the board of elections is facing a new problem of not having enough poll workers. Many of the workers are those who are at high risk of contracting the virus, and although the Ohio Department of Health says the polls are safe, it’s a risk many aren’t willing to take.
Kathy Meyer, the director of elections in Allen County says, “This time around because of the coronavirus, we are losing some poll workers. A lot of our poll workers are elderly, they have issues with their health, and they don’t want to be out in the public.”
The Allen County Board of Elections will have extended voting hours this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who wants to get their vote in early.