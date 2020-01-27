Allen County Board of Elections makes move inside the same building

The Allen County Board of Elections has a change of scenery as they have finally made their long-awaited move.
The board of elections has moved their office from the basement to the first floor of the court of appeals building on Main Street. Monday marks the first day in their new office space. The director says the transition has been fun and confusing, but their glad the move happened. The new office has a secure tabulation room and in the back, there is a larger conference room space. The move comes just in time as early voting for the primary election begins Feb. 19.
"We have daylight for one thing," Kathy Meyer joked, director of Allen County Board of Elections. "We'll be more out front for people to see. We have windows here and hopefully a separate entrance and they'll be able to come in. We have more space in some areas, less space in others. We think it'll be great for the voters. We really do."
The last day to change your registration or register to vote is Feb. 18. Poll workers are still needed and if interested contact the board of elections.