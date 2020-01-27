The Allen County Board of Elections has a change of scenery as they have finally made their long-awaited move.

Allen County Board of Elections makes move inside the same building

The board of elections has moved their office from the basement to the first floor of the court of appeals building on Main Street. Monday marks the first day in their new office space. The director says the transition has been fun and confusing, but their glad the move happened. The new office has a secure tabulation room and in the back, there is a larger conference room space. The move comes just in time as early voting for the primary election begins Feb. 19.

Allen County Board of Elections makes move inside the same building

"We have daylight for one thing," Kathy Meyer joked, director of Allen County Board of Elections. "We'll be more out front for people to see. We have windows here and hopefully a separate entrance and they'll be able to come in. We have more space in some areas, less space in others. We think it'll be great for the voters. We really do."

The last day to change your registration or register to vote is Feb. 18. Poll workers are still needed and if interested contact the board of elections.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.