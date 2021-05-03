Allen County Board of Elections preparing for May primary election

The Allen County Board of Elections has been accepting absentee ballots for the primary election.
Over the last three weeks, voters have been able to walk into the board of elections office to cast their vote or send in their ballot through the mail. Those with the board say that the turnout for this primary election is down compared to last year's presidential election, though that's something that they have seen historically.
"We always go back and look at the last two similar elections, from four years ago and four years before that, and we figure out how many ballots we should be sending to the polls," said Allen County BOE director Kathy Meyer. "We can always provide more ballots if needed, but generally speaking we don’t get a huge turnout for elections like this."
The polls open up at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and voters will be able to cast their ballots until 7:30 p.m.