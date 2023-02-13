Allen County Board of Elections questions ballot language for Elida Police Department during emergency session

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The proposed property tax levy for the Village of Elida's Police Department has been questioned by the secretary of state.
The Allen County Board of Elections met in an emergency session to review the ballot language of the 4.5-mills property tax for current expenses for the Elida Police Department. The state says the language does not define the purpose of the tax well enough. The Village of Elida's legal counsel met with the prosecutor's office this afternoon as suggested by the state to review the ballot language.
"Their legal counsel, Mr. Schroeder, has an opportunity to present any evidence that he may have that shows that this ballot language should be accepted. But under its current state and with no further evidence, this ballot language would be incorrect," explained Keith Cheney, Allen County Board of Elections chairman.
Cheney says that the village could resubmit the levy to be on the November general election ballot. The board is meeting Tuesday morning to make a final decision.