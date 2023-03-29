ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The primary election is approaching and you only have a short time to make sure you're registered.
The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding residents that the deadline to register for the May 2nd election is this coming Monday, April 3rd. The board will be open on that Monday for extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate those who need to register or update their voter registration. There are plenty of issues on this year's election ballot and you can make sure your voice is heard.
"A couple big issues on the ballot countywide. Johnny Appleseed Parks has two issues on the ballot that are rather large and a couple of school districts, aggregation is on the ballot in Lima and in Bluffton, a couple of schools, Elida and then Bath have issues on the ballot. So it is important to come out and voice your opinion," stated Kathy Meyer, Allen County Board of Elections.
Voters can also check their registration status on the Allen County Board of Elections website.