ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding early voters to double-check their absentee ballot applications before sending them in.

Requesting a ballot couldn't be easier, but voters will occasionally mail in their request forms with an incorrect date of birth, sometimes putting down the current date instead. In some cases, voters will fill out all the information and fail to provide a signature. Although providing an email or phone number isn't required, the board of elections strongly recommends doing so in order to contact you in a timely manner if your application is incomplete.

