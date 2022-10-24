ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections is reminding early voters to double-check their absentee ballot applications before sending them in.
Requesting a ballot couldn't be easier, but voters will occasionally mail in their request forms with an incorrect date of birth, sometimes putting down the current date instead. In some cases, voters will fill out all the information and fail to provide a signature. Although providing an email or phone number isn't required, the board of elections strongly recommends doing so in order to contact you in a timely manner if your application is incomplete.
"They forget to fill in their identification information. We have to have those things to process their ballot application. The same thing when you send your absentee back into us. On the application ID envelope we have to have the information in yellow, at least one form of identification, and your signature," commented Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
If you plan on voting early by a mail-in ballot, do it sooner rather than later to allow for any processing issues. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Saturday, November 5th.
