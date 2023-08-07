Allen County Board of Elections say they are prepared for heavier turnout for tomorrow's special election

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Early voting has closed and polls open tomorrow morning for the special election on Issue 1.

Allen County Board of Elections officials say they saw a heavy turnout for early voting. More than 4,000 ballots were cast during early voting and they are prepared for a heavy turnout at the polls Tuesday for this special election. State Issue 1 is the only thing that is on the ballot and they are prepared to print more ballots if needed.

"We put out 30% and we're predicting up to 25%. Of course, different precincts have different turnouts so, we're watching those that usually have higher turnouts," said Kathy Meyer, executive director of Allen County Board of Elections.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow for in-person voting. Remember to bring an official photo identification and if you haven't returned your absentee ballot, it must be brought to the board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

