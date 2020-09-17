Allen County Board Of Elections sees record in 2020 voting applications

The Allen County Board of Elections says that they have seen record numbers when it comes to mail in ballots.
More than 10,000 applications have been processed so far ahead of the 2020 Election application deadline.
The board states that back in 2016 13,400 applications were processed, but 5,626 of those were in person voting.
With in-person voting still to come for the 2020 election, the board expects this year's numbers to surpass 2016 numbers.
Board of Election members have stated that they have put in measures in order to keep residents safe as they vote. A sanitation crew will clean each booth before and after someone votes, as well as practice social distancing and mask wearing.