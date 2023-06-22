Allen County Board of Elections uses remaining funds of a 2019 state grant to purchase new equipment

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Elections getting some new equipment to assist in the election process.
The board had money remaining from a state grant in 2019 for the purchase of new voting equipment. With those dollars, they are purchasing a high-speed scanner that will scan the provisional and absentee ballots, computers to upload those results, and a couple more handicapped voting machines. The additional equipment will help with post-election duties.
"This system is wonderful in that it takes a picture of every ballot and we can adjudicate those write-ins without having to separate ballots out and go back and view any errors that might pop up," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
The state grant dollars were about to expire and now was the time to act on purchasing the additional equipment.