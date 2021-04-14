Allen County Children Services celebrates Wear Blue Day for child abuse prevention

Allen County Children Services invited people to wear blue on Wednesday to raise awareness of the prevention of child abuse.
The second Wednesday of every April is Wear Blue Day and is part of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Children Services encouraged people and organizations around the community to send in photos of themselves or their groups wearing blue as part of a contest.
But most importantly, they say preventing child abuse is something that everyone can help do.
"We can all play a part in the prevention of child abuse and neglect in our community," said Sarah Newland, director of Allen County Children Services. "Unfortunately, child abuse and neglect does happen here in Allen County, and all of us can take that role and making sure that children are safe."
You can still send in your pictures of yourself or a group wearing blue to Allen County Children Services until April 21st. Details on that can be found on the Children Services' Facebook page.