Allen County Children Services has a .5 mill renewal levy on the May ballot

It’s a mandated service that touches the lives of hundreds of families in what might be the darkest time of their lives.
Allen County Children Services is required by state law to provide services to protect the children of Allen County but they can’t do it alone. It takes money to ensure the programming needed to help the children. Funding through local levies is a critical component in obtaining additional state and federal funding to continue many different services.
ACCS Executive Director Sarah Newland explains, “It also goes to our placement costs. So as children can not remain in the house and do have to be placed outside of the home, the cost has gone up over the last 3 years. Last year was the highest year in the last 3 years. This funding is utilized to help support those placements.”
A renewal of a .5 mill property tax levy is on the May 4th ballot which generates approximately $929,000. This levy was first passed in 1996 and is no new taxes to the homeowner.