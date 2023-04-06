Allen County Children Services hosts 25th annual Community for Kids Breakfast in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, area organizations and individuals were honored for their role in helping children in Allen County.
Allen County Children Services hosted their 25th annual Community for Kids Breakfast. The event included a performance by the Liberty Arts Magnet Touring Company and a keynote speech by State Representative Susan Manchester. The 78th House District representative highlighted the legislative accomplishments she has made regarding children's issues and says it's critical for the state to look at how we are investing in our child's development.
"A few changes that I've already been working on in the legislature was to create more of a pathway and open line of communication between law enforcement and children services. House Bill 4, the legislation that I introduced and was ultimately signed into law brought everybody to the table in the community to talk about how to prevent child abuse," stated Susan Manchester, (R) Ohio Representative 78th District.
The theme for this year's breakfast was "It Takes a Community to Protect a Child" and highlighted how everyone can play a part in preventing child abuse.
"Just looking out for children, looking out for our neighbors, our family members. There are so many services available in the community it's just linking those individuals who may be struggling with parenting to those services," said Sarah Newland, Allen County Children Services.
The 2023 Friends of Children Awards were given to Judy Lester of SAFY, Greg "Radar" Williamson with Tier 1 Sports Academy, and the Embrace Program at Coleman Health Services.