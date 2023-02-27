Allen County Children Services receives donation to help supply diapers to clients in need

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an item many might not think of when making a donation but the Lima Exchange Club found a need and is making a difference.
Allen County Children Services say that there is a great need for diapers when working with clients. With a supply of diapers on hand, they can assist young parents who require immediate assistance to provide for their children.
"It really aids in our efforts to the prevention of child abuse when we can assist with such a basic need. Families can really feel grateful that the community is supporting them with something basic like diapers is something that all young mothers, young families can really appreciate," commented Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services.
"We approached children services and they said one of their needs was diapers because they have a lot of young mothers that come in at very strange times who simply don't have the finances to provide diapers for their young children," said Mike Mullen, secretary of the Lima Exchange Club.
The club donated $1,000 to children services to purchase the diapers. The money was provided by a donation from the Lima Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie # 370. They wanted to assist the Lima Exchange Club with their efforts to help reduce child abuse in Allen County. They hope this is the start of an ongoing diaper fund for the agency.