To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Allen County Children Services (ACCS) has begun developing measures that will assist us in continuing to provide critical services to community families, while also practicing recommended preventative measures. ACCS has or will be taking necessary steps to continue serving the vulnerable families and children we work with in the safest and healthiest way possible.
Our office remains staffed Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and we can be reached by calling 419-227-8590. Updates on our services are as follows:
- Effective March 17, 2020, our lobby is closed to all external visitors.
- Events planned for April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month: Flag Raising Ceremony at ACCS on April 1, and the Community for Kids’ Luncheon on April 7, at Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center are cancelled.
- Please visit our website at AllenCSB.com or our Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/AllenCountyCSB for updates.
- Anyone may make a report of suspected child abuse or neglect by calling 419-227-8590. If you believe a child is in immediate danger or serious harm, call 911. ACCS can be reached after regular business hours for urgent matters by calling the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 and asking for the on-call Children Services caseworker to be paged.
Please note: Child Abuse Prevention Month still can be celebrated. One way is to Wear Blue on April 8, for “Wear Blue” day to take a stand against child abuse and neglect. Our agency will be accepting “Wear Blue” photos for social media. We encourage people to follow “social distancing guidelines” while taking photos. Please send your “Wear Blue” photos to Greg Sowinski at greg.sowinski@JFS.Ohio.gov
We thank you for your understanding, support and patience as we work together as a community to provide necessary services in the safest and healthiest manner possible.