Allen County Children Services speaks to Lima Kiwanis about how more foster homes are needed for teens

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Most of their homes are full and they are looking for more as the need for placements is increasing.
Allen County Children Services special services supervisor speaking at the Lima Kiwanis about the need for foster parents, especially for teenagers. At one time they had 60 foster homes but are down to 31 where they can place children. With fewer local foster parents the chances of keeping these children closer to home diminishes.
"We unfortunately, if we can't keep them within our system, then we have to go sometimes outside of our community. Which means kids could be placed a county or two away. Or even sometimes a little farther and we really don't want them to be that far away. We want them to stay here so they can have those family connections," said Ann Jenkins, special services supervisor at Allen County Children Services.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or just want to hear more about the opportunity you can call 419-227-8590 or reach out to their website at https://www.allencsb.com/ and fill out an inquiry.