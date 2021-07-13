Allen County Children Services staff member receives special award

An Allen County Children Services staff member has been recognized for her work with helping kids get adopted.
Alex Butcher has been awarded the Wendy's Wonderful Kids Recruiter of the Year Award by the Dave Thomas Foundation. She is just one of three people that have been chosen for the award in the US and Canada.
Butcher says that she's honored to receive the award, and that there's still a lot of work to be done to help kids that are up for adoption in the state.
"There are about 15,000 children in foster care in the state of Ohio right now, some of which are looking for their forever homes, unfortunately they can’t return to their families," said Butcher. "I think it’s really important that those children find that permanency, because they deserve that permanency."
For this award, the Dave Thomas Foundation looks for recruiters who take extra steps to prepare children for adoption.