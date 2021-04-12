Allen County Children Services working to keep children safe

They are mandated by the State of Ohio to protect the children of Allen County from abuse and neglect while trying to keep the family unit intact.
While Allen County Children Services investigate reports of abuse and neglect they also provide many other services, such as referrals for counseling, drug and alcohol addiction, and parenting classes. All to help parents be successful in parenting their children. Sometimes however it doesn’t work, and children must be removed from the home for safety reasons. During the pandemic, Allen County Children Services say reports of abuse were down but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t happening.
Executive Director of Allen County Children Services Sarah Newland explains, “When those stay-at-home orders were put in place, we don’t believe that abuse just stopped. It was just the lack of reporting. So, it emphasizes the importance of mandated reporters. But you don’t just need to be a mandated reporter. Everyone in our community can look out for children. Report concerns but also just be that listening ear for children as well.”
Newland says one trusted adult can make a difference in a child’s life. April is recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month.