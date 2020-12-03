Allen County Commissioners approve marketing dollars to help Civic Center keep doors open

The Board of Trustees for the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center trying to be proactive as they watch the coronavirus continue to chip away at the venue.
Allen County Commissioners approving their request to be able to use designated marketing funds to keep the doors open. Those funds are generated from the hotel bed taxes and earmarked for marketing purposes. The account currently has around 220-thousand dollars and the board can now use up to 210-thousand dollars. Civic Center officials say they hope to use very little of the funds but need to be prepared and say it’s difficult since they get no Cares Act assistance.
Chief Executive Officer with the Civic Center Abe Ambroza explains, “We are one of those examples of someone that’s been left out of every possible source of funding that’s been out there. Whether it’s the PPE Program and all the other CARES funds that came through. We weren’t eligible for any of it. You know as a county building and then as public employees, it was kind of a double whammy for us for several sources of funding there.”
He says they are still operating on a skeleton crew and are using the money raised by the telethon. That won’t last forever, and everything revolves around COVID restrictions. On the bright side event bookings are coming in for 2021 and beyond.