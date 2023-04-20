Allen County Commissioners approve road program funding

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Funding has now been approved to deal with road issues in Allen County.

Allen County Commissioners approve road program funding

The Allen County Commissioners approved the 2023 County and Township Road Program that will work to improve road conditions and more in the county. The Allen County Engineer's Office says that this is the first step to dealing with road issues such as potholes, pavement, and more, and crews will be out as soon as this summer to improve driving conditions.

Allen County Commissioners approve road program funding

"Now that we got the budget approved, now we can proceed and go out to bid for some of the materials that we need. We go to a competitive bidding process, once we get those bids in we can start inquiring about materials and start doing work around the county here. Our crews will be working all throughout the summer until this fall on both county and township roads," explained David Louth, Allen County roadway engineer.

The total cost of the road program is estimated to be just under three million dollars.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.