Allen County Commissioners approve the last step in the annexation of the new Elida School Elementary site to the Village of Elida

After a rocky start, the annexation of the new Elida Elementary School site is complete.
Tuesday morning Allen County Commissioners approved legislation annexing the 40-acre parcel into the village. A petition of annexation was filed back in March with a public hearing held in early December. Getting to this point involved several discussions between the Village of Elida and the School District and an agreement that the village will supply water and sewer to the new elementary school at a rate not to exceed the inside village rate. The village agreed to a tax abatement for current teachers so they don’t have to pay income tax but new teachers will be required to pay income taxes. In all both parties are pleased with the outcome.
Elida Village Administrator Dave Metzger explains, “I think everybody is happy now. But I think being a win-win for everybody, the biggest win is for the community. Because we have some money to put back in our infrastructure and enhance things from there.”
Elida School Superintendent Joel Mengerrink adds, “Well, this has been a long on-going process for the school district. We’ve been going back and forth with it a lot, 18 months. So, we’re happy we have reached a conclusion here getting annexed into the village and keep moving things forward with our elementary school project.”
Construction of the building is on schedule and plans are it will be ready for students in the 2021-2022 school year.