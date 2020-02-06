Allen County commissioners are asked to create a Second Amendment Sanctuary

A group of Allen County residents ask commissioners to support their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Representatives of the newly formed Allen County Chapter of Ohio Stands United want commissioners to name Allen County a "Second Amendment Sanctuary". The group stated that nearly a dozen counties in the state have signed resolutions in favor of being “gun sanctuaries”. Their hope is county government would impede or prohibit certain gun control measures like Governor Dewine’s STRONG Ohio Bill that would allow the seizure of guns from a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Ohio Stands United says that violates their constitutional rights and wants support from the county government. Commissioners say they do stand behind the Second Amendment and their right to bear arms but don’t have the authority to create a sanctuary.
Ohio Stands United Allen County member Mike Brown had this to say, “They agreed to back the Constitution and uphold it but at this point, they are refusing to actually sign it. So at this point, we don’t know if they’ll truly back it or not, I’m hoping they will.”
Allen County Commissioner Greg Sneary, “So what we’ve seen is, in other words, the Second Amendment is there but to create a sanctuary, the law does not allow us to create sanctuary. That’s where the problem comes in at. So at this point, if that’s the case, then we wouldn’t be able to sign the resolution.”
The group also brought petitions with 100 signatures to the commissioners in favor of the resolution. There will be a meeting of the Allen County Chapter of Ohio Stands United this Saturday, February 8th at noon. It’s being held at the Lima First Church of the Nazarene at 300 West Elm Street. It is open to the public.