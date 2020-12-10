Allen County Commissioners closing Court of Appeals building to the general public due to COVID concerns

With the uptick in COVID cases, the Allen County Commissioners have made the decision to close the doors to the public once again.
The entrance to the 3rd District Court of Appeals building will be locked. Phone numbers to the Coroner, Prosecutor, commissioners, and Court of appeals will be listed on a posted sign. Officials say they will be conducting business via phones and electronic means.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan adds, “Now if there’s an appointment or what not those will be arranged as they are doing right now. But with the high number of COVID, we’re taking the recommendation to limit really the access coming into staff and appointments for those offices.”
The Board of Elections remains open. Officials will re-evaluate the situation after the first of the year.