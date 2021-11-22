Allen County Commissioners Continue work on 2022 budget

Requests are up along with health insurance and a few other line items as it’s time to start crunching the numbers for the 2022 Allen County budget.
Commissioners are continuing to have budget discussions as they check their list more than twice. They have already had multiple meetings with department heads and elected officials to get a sense of what they need to run their offices. There are also increases in maintenance contracts, union contract negotiations, among others. Commissioners say that’s all a part of the budget process. 20-21’s budget was 29-point-9 million and the estimated budget at this point for 20-22 is 31-point-2-million.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan Explains, “What makes up our budget is the estimates that the budget commission provides us. But also cash we have on hand. Cash that at the end of December we have on hand that’s going to roll over into 2022. So, we take that carry over amount plus what the budget commission provides, and we go forward with that.”
Noonan says they will get the estimates from the budget commission in early December and have a final budget by the end of the year. By Ohio law, they can’t pass the 2022 budget until after the first of the year.