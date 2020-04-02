Allen County Commissioners dedicate $20,000 to COVID-19 expenses

Allen County Commissioners continuing their efforts to deal with the financial side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, they created and approved a line item in the general budget for expenses due to the virus. This would include purchases of additional cleaning and sanitizing supplies and any items that the EMA director deems necessary for safety purposes during this medical crisis.
Allen County Cory Noonan adds, “At the end of the day these are purchases that are going to have to be made. So you have to find those dollars whether or not you pull from one line or the next. We’re fortunate that we were able to do that and fund it at 20-thousand dollars right now. Hopefully, we don’t come near needing that money but we need to be prepared and those situations when those purchases need to be made.”
Commissioners have also closed their meetings to the public but they can be seen live on their Facebook page.